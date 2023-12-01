This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.



SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A U.S. Marshals task force shot and killed a man Friday afternoon inside a senior living center in Sandy.

Sgt. Greg Moffit, with Sandy police, said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. inside the Silver Pines Senior Community, located at 735 East 11000 South.

A U.S. Marshals task force had gotten information that a wanted man was at the senior community.

When agents found the man, a confrontation ensued, Moffit said. It ended with the marshals fatally shooting the man.

It’s yet unclear what exactly prompted the shooting, or if the man was armed. It’s also unknown if the man was a resident at the community.

The shooting is being investigated by an officer-involved critical incident team, led by West Valley City police.