Officer-involved shooting closes roads for several hours

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colorado (ABC4 News) – Deputies from Garfield County Sherriff’s Office, other law enforcement agencies and first responders responded to an officer-involved shooting.

Officials say the shooting happened near the I-70 corridor between mile marker 105 and 109 at about 2 p.m. on Saturday closing I-70 for several hours.

Traffic is being diverted to Highway 6 and 24 immediately north of Interstate 70 from between Interstate exits 105 and 109.

Officials are asking the public is asked to stay clear of this area if possible.

The Ninth Judicial District has activated a Critical Incident Team to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as it becomes available.

