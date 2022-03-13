SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A suspect has been booked into jail after assaulting a police officer unprovoked in the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Two officers were walking through the airport’s lobby when the suspect, identified as 32-year-old John Baydo, approached them from behind.

Without reason, Baydo proceeded to allegedly punch one of the officers on the right side of his face with great force.

Law enforcement immediately contained Baydo, took him to the ground, and arrested him.

According to police records, Baydo was mute throughout the entire incident, and officers have yet to determine why he executed his attack.

The victim has since noticed swelling and bruising on his face following the strike.

Baydo has since been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on one charge of assault of violence knowing the person is a police officer.