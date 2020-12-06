Officer and suspect hit by a car during arrest attempt

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A West Valley City Police Department officer and a suspect were hit by a car during an arrest attempt Saturday.

According to officials with the West Valley City Police Department, officers responded to reports of a man running through a parking lot located near 4000 South Redwood Road screaming “kill me” just before midnight Saturday.

Police say the 20-year-old man broke out an apartment window then started running through the parking lot. He then attempted to carjack an occupied vehicle but was unsuccessful.

An officer attempted to make contact with the man, but he fled on foot. The man ran onto Redwood Road where he was intentionally trying to get hit by passing vehicles, police add.

Officers worked to apprehend the man while other officers attempted to block traffic, however, a civilian vehicle hit the man and an officer.

Police say the suspect suffered significant head injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he remains.

The officer was hit on the leg. He did not suffer any significant injuries, police say.

Due to the critical nature of the incident, the Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol was invoked and a investigation will be conducted.