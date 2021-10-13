October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month: Here’s how to adopt a new best friend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Best Friends Animal Society of Salt Lake City is encouraging anyone who has been thinking about getting a dog to consider adopting a new best friend at a local shelter or rescue.

Best Friends runs lifesaving programs all across the country, as well as the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary

According to data collected by the society of shelters in the United States, 32 percent of the 347,000 shelter pets (dogs and cats) killed last year were dogs.

Over the summer, shelter intakes were on the rise, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dogs in need of new homes across the country.

Adopting a dog comes with a host of benefits, according to veterinarian and medical director of the society, Erin Katribe.

“Studies have shown that having pets reduces stress and lowers anxiety,” she said. “This is especially helpful during challenging times like we’ve experienced over the last year and a half,”

Katribe also said most shelter dogs are fixed, vaccinated, micro-chipped, and ready to be adopted for “one low fee.”

Image Courtesy of Best Friends Animal Society Utah

Since most dogs in shelters have already been in homes, many of them are housetrained already.

“For adult dogs, it usually just takes a quick refresher course to become housebroken in a new environment,” Katribe said.

Aside from Salt Lake City, Best Friends has lifesaving centers in Los Angeles and New York City along with a sanctuary in Kanab. They also partner with more than 3,300 shelters across the U.S.

To help with the search for the right dog, Best Friends offers the following tips:

1. Lifestyle is huge. Do you enjoy binge-watching TV and prefer quiet nights at home on the couch? A senior dog or one who prefers being an only pet could be your ideal match.

More athletic types should consider a high-energy dog who can keep up on any adventure. High energy doesn’t always mean young, either. Many older dogs are still bursting with energy.

Even if you don’t have a big home, dogs of all sizes can thrive in an apartment or condo (as long as they get the necessary amount of exercise). Large breed dogs are most at risk in shelters, so keep your eyes open for a big boy or girl who may otherwise be overlooked.

2. Ask the shelter team to play matchmaker. Tell the staff and volunteers at the shelter all about who you live or share space with, including any and all pets (rodents and reptiles count). You’ll also want to note any pets you run into on a regular basis (like the small dogs at your apartment complex or a friend’s dog who likes to visit).

3. How much affection do you need? Some people love getting doggy kisses, others not so much. Same with sleeping – do you want to snuggle in bed with your dog or prefer them to have their own bed elsewhere? How much (or how little) affection you want from your pet is an important factor in deciding which one to adopt.

4. Involve the kids. It’s important to take your kids with you to meet all prospective pets so you can observe how they interact. Ask the shelter staff if any of the dogs in their care have lived with children previously.

5. Keep an open mind. Rather than fixating on looks, size, or breed, focus on characteristics such as who will fit best into your lifestyle and who you find a connection with.

6. Know your limits. If you’re not willing to potty train a puppy or can’t handle a strong, young dog, don’t feel guilty. Knowing what you can and cannot take on as a dog owner is important.

7. Ask about medical history. Some dogs, especially seniors, can have current or ongoing health conditions that require medications or increased veterinary care. As such, it can cost more money and involve more time to care for the dog. It’s important to factor this into your decision-making process.

8. Foster first. Most shelters allow potential adopters to take a dog home for several weeks or longer. This is the best way to really get to know the dog and can give you the confidence to decide on whether you should make the situation permanent.

Visit the Best Friends Animal Society website for more information.