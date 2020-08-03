Oatmeal is Pet of the Week

Oatmeal is a sweet, senior, german shorthaired pointer mix who is affectionate to anyone she meets. She warms up quickly, mellow, quiet, loves other dogs. Oatmeal loves a scratch behind the ears, being snuggled, and loves other dogs. She loves sniffing around the yard, watermelon, is housebroken, and sleeps in her crate at night.

A retired pheasant hunting dog, Oatmel was retired to a shelter after getting to old to chase the birds. This girl is twelve, and looking forward to spending her golden years on the couch!

Contact Best Friends Animal Society at utahadoptions@bestfriends.org to set up a virtual meet and greet, and from there you can plan your socially distanced meet!