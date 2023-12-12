HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) — Sugar, spice and everything nice is taking over Oak Leaf Elementary School! On Monday students wrapped up their fundraiser set at filling the bellies and spreading cheer to their fellow classmates who need a little extra help this time of year.

“We were doing a cereal drive at our school because a few people need a little bit extra help this season with food,” says Oak Leaf sixth grader Bayleigh Vigil.

Jordan School District officials say that every year, a Title I school in their district is full of students who need a little extra aid all year round, especially during the holidays. As a way to help these kids, their school collects donations of cereal boxes to send home with kids over winter break.

However, the school reports that no one stepped in to help this year, causing the principal to worry that their yearly tradition might not happen.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

That is until Oak Leaf students stepped in to help.

“We have really tried hard to make this like a family-oriented school and just kind of encourage the kids to kind of do service around,” says PTA Member Rebecca Christiansen. “We’re so blessed and grateful that we had the opportunity to do that.”

Students say this fundraiser was important to them and after hearing about the struggles other students go through, they knew they had to do something.

“I would think, I put myself in that situation,” says Vigil. “I would feel hungry and I would want that, too. So I’m really happy that we got everyone on board to do all this.”

In total 521 boxes of all types of cereal were donated, collected, and sent to the Title I school. By doing so, these students are changing lives one box of cereal at a time.

“It makes me feel happy and actually really grateful because we’re making a change in the world.”