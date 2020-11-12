NYC nurses arrive to help Utah’s medical teams overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)— Nurses from New York arrived in Utah in time to assist medical professionals who are overwhelmed by treating COVID 19 patients.

Eight months ago Intermountain Healthcare sent nurses to help New York hospitals with a surge in COVID hospitalizations. A partnership created with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.

“I decided to come to Utah because I wanted to pay it forward to the front line workers,’ NewYork Presbyterian nurse Wen Xiao said.

Utah is experiencing a similar surge and now New York Presbyterian is returning the favor.

“This is a whole new experience for everyone they are scared and anxious and they do not know what is really going on its a new experience for everyone, I was scared too because we have never seen anything like this,” Xiao said

Xiao and 30 other Registered Nurses in a COVID-19 response task force were sent from New York to help Intermountain’s ICUs, emergency departments, and medical/surgical units.

These units are overworked as hospitals and statewide are overwhelmed treating COVIS 19 related patients. Intermountain says by bringing in help, hiring nearly 200 traveling nurses, and adding ICU and medical/surgical beds it could help reduce stress among medical personnel.



“Nurses are essential to the phenomenal care we provide our patients they are the heart of our hospital and the heart of our ICU Units,” Katie Thomas, MD Intermountain Healthcare said.

Doctors and local hospital administrators are preparing for the future.

“Two things we are looking at one is physical space we are getting creative with where our patients can go,” Thomas said. “Ramping up our staff in order to care for the patients we need to”.

All while working hard to deliver a high quality of care.

“At LDS Hospital we have taken our 16 bed ICU and converted all of those rooms to negative pressure rooms this allows us to be more safe when preparing for our COVID patients,” Hallie Rector, RN Intermountain Healthcare said.

Xiao says its a honor to help the state.

“A battle is easier won together and it is a circle of trust and support that has kept us going,” Xiao said.

Xiao and her team of nurses will be stationed in Utah for 2 weeks.