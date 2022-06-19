UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement in multiple areas throughout Utah on June 18.

At this time, a special weather statement has been issued for Highland, Heber City, Cedar Hills, Ogden, Roy, and Clinton until 5 p.m. Expect strong winds up to 55 mph in these areas.

NWS reports that “strong winds continue to push east of Salt Lake City. Stay indoors and away from windows. Winds can cause power outages from blown down power lines or from trees/tree branches fallen on those lines.”