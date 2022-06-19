UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in multiple locations throughout Utah.

At this time, NWS notes that Ogden, South Ogden, and West Haven will remain under warning until 4 p.m.

Gusts of wind up to 70 mph are expected to accompany this storm.

According to Red Cross, when a severe thunderstorm warning is issued it’s important to take shelter in a substantial building or in a vehicle with sealed windows. Additionally, it’s advised to get out of mobile homes that are at risk of blowing over.

The Red Cross emphasizes, “If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be in danger from lightning. If thunder roars, go indoors! The National Weather Service recommends staying inside for at least 30 minutes after the last thunder clap.”

