SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – The National Weather Service has issued a new flash flood warning for Zion National Park, located in West Central Kane County and East Central Washington County. The Warning will stay in place until 6:45 PM MDT this evening.

Radar is indicating thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the east side of Zion National Park, including the Narrows. Additional rainfall of up to an additional inch are possible in that area and flash flooding could begin shortly. The areas of impact include creeks, rivers, slot canyons, and streams. Please find high ground if in these areas and do not drive into flooded areas – most flooding deaths occur in vehicles.