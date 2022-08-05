SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With the chances of thunderstorms at over 50% for most of northern Utah, the National Weather Service has increased its threat level to “marginal” for a wide portion of the state.

Under a “marginal” designation, isolated severe storms are possible and damaging winds will be in the 40 to 60 mph range. It is also possible for hail (up to 1 inch) to be found.

We are looking at a strong chance for thunderstorms in northern Utah over today and Saturday so be careful if you’re outside and try to get indoors if the rain starts to fall as lightning could be close behind.

There are also chances of Flash Floods in many of our national parks so take care in any slot canyons, dry washes, and around small creeks. As of now, we are looking at probable flash flooding in Zion and the San Rafeal Swell today, but many of the other parks are listed as possible.

Lastly in flood-related news, much of Nevada is in a flood watch today and it is very possible that this will cross borders into Utah.

We will be keeping track of this and all weather-related news throughout the day.