UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Watch for several recreational areas and National Parks throughout the state.
NWS says portions of Southern Utah will be affected, including Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Western Canyonlands, Lower Washington County, and Zion National Park. The Watch will be in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening.
To prepare for the possibility of a flash flood, NWS advises residents to do the following:
- Create a Communications Plan with family and friends in case of emergency.
- Assemble an Emergency Kit with enough food, water, and medicine to last three days.
- Know our risk. Are you in a floodplain? If so, how can you get to higher ground?
- Sign up for notifications from your local weather provider.
- Prepare your home. Use materials like sandbags to protect your home from flood waters.
- Prepare your family and pets. In case of evacuation, pack your family’s things beforehand.
- Charge your essential electronics.
- Leave the area. Is it likely your home is going to flood? If so, it may be your best bet to stay elsewhere.