UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Watch for several recreational areas and National Parks throughout the state.

NWS says portions of Southern Utah will be affected, including Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Western Canyonlands, Lower Washington County, and Zion National Park. The Watch will be in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening.

To prepare for the possibility of a flash flood, NWS advises residents to do the following: