UTAH (ABC4) – The Flood Watch issued for parts of southern Utah’s National Parks and recreational areas on July 29 has expanded to include parts of eastern Utah.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says the expansion is due to the spread of monsoonal moisture northward throughout the state.

Initially, NWS said the affected areas would be Canyonlands/Natural Bridges, La Sal and Abajo Mountains and Southeast Utah. Now, the Flood Watch includes Washington County-Zion National Park-South Central Utah-Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity-Western Canyonlands-Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell- Including the cities of Torrey, Bullfrog, Loa, Kanab, St George, Indian Canyon, Castle Dale, Hurricane, Emery, Springdale, Green River, Escalante, Scofield, Ivins, Goblin Valley, Price, Big Water, and Hanksville.

The NWS says the areas listed should prepare for widespread showers, thunderstorms, heavy rain, flash flooding, and debris flows.

This Flood Watch will remain in effect through the evening.