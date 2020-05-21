SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Nuzzles and Co. Pet Rescue and Adoption is reaching out to help both people and animals in the Navajo Nation during the COVID-19 pandemic through the “Sending Hope” campaign, according to a release.

The organization is currently hosting a drive that will run through May 25 at 7 p.m. to collect the following supplies. People can drop off donations at the entrance of Nuzzles and Co. Rescue Ranch, located at 6466 N Highview Rd. Peoa, UT.

Supplies for Navajo Nation Community Members:

Non-Perishable Food

Bottled Water

Cleaning Wipes

Hand Sanitizer

Toilet Paper

Paper Towels

Diapers – Baby Wipes

Baby Food

Face Masks

Supplies for Navajo Nation Animals:

Dry Dog/Cat Food

Canned Dog/Cat Food

Puppy/Kitten Milk Replacer

Nuzzles and Co. personnel will leave the Rescue Ranch on Tuesday, May 26 with two vehicles loaded with donations that will be distributed to those in need on the reservation.

“Our partnership with the Navajo Nation and assistance from Darrell McCurtain (Navajo tribe member), and employee, allows us to enter the reservation and assist with animal rescues, food and supplies,” said Lindsay Orgtega, Nuzzles & Co., Operations Director. “We visit the reservation on a monthly basis providing pet food and medical supplies regardless – so this trip we can also send supplies we collect to also help the tribal members.”

