SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Nuzzles and Co. Pet Rescue and Adoption is reaching out to help both people and animals in the Navajo Nation during the COVID-19 pandemic through the “Sending Hope” campaign, according to a release.
RELATED: Nuzzles and Co. helps Utahns in need feed their pets during COVID-19 pandemic
The organization is currently hosting a drive that will run through May 25 at 7 p.m. to collect the following supplies. People can drop off donations at the entrance of Nuzzles and Co. Rescue Ranch, located at 6466 N Highview Rd. Peoa, UT.
Supplies for Navajo Nation Community Members:
Non-Perishable Food
Bottled Water
Cleaning Wipes
Hand Sanitizer
Toilet Paper
Paper Towels
Diapers – Baby Wipes
Baby Food
Face Masks
Supplies for Navajo Nation Animals:
Dry Dog/Cat Food
Canned Dog/Cat Food
Puppy/Kitten Milk Replacer
Nuzzles and Co. personnel will leave the Rescue Ranch on Tuesday, May 26 with two vehicles loaded with donations that will be distributed to those in need on the reservation.
RELATED: Utah man honored by Petco Foundation for saving thousands of pets lives
“Our partnership with the Navajo Nation and assistance from Darrell McCurtain (Navajo tribe member), and employee, allows us to enter the reservation and assist with animal rescues, food and supplies,” said Lindsay Orgtega, Nuzzles & Co., Operations Director. “We visit the reservation on a monthly basis providing pet food and medical supplies regardless – so this trip we can also send supplies we collect to also help the tribal members.”
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
Latest Posts:
- More than 1.5M coronavirus cases recorded in US, unemployment numbers rise
- Active shooter ‘neutralized,’ 1 sailor hurt at Texas naval station
- UDOT says “Zero Fatalities” 2020 is unique because of pandemic
- Makeup artist pro tips
- Utah small businesses may be eligible for funds through the COVID-19 Commercial Rental Assistance Program