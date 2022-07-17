SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The temperature in Salt Lake City made history today.
The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City (NWSSLC) announced that the temperature downtown tied the city’s all-time record high of 107°F on the afternoon of July 17.
According to NWSSLC, Salt Lake has only ever reached 107°F on four different occasions, the first time dating back to 1960, then again in 2002, and again in 2021.
This record break comes during a time of extreme temperatures. Today, NWSSLC issued an Excessive Heat Watch for northern Utah from noon to 8 p.m. The organization forecasted today’s high as 106°F, but the air outside proved to be warmer.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are precautions one should take during a time of excessive heat. These include:
- Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can.
- Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.
- Schedule outdoor activities carefully.
- Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen.
- Pace yourself.
- Take cool showers or baths to cool down.
- Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.
- Never leave children or pets in cars.
- Check the local news for health and safety updates.