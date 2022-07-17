SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The temperature in Salt Lake City made history today.

The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City (NWSSLC) announced that the temperature downtown tied the city’s all-time record high of 107°F on the afternoon of July 17.

According to NWSSLC, Salt Lake has only ever reached 107°F on four different occasions, the first time dating back to 1960, then again in 2002, and again in 2021.

This record break comes during a time of extreme temperatures. Today, NWSSLC issued an Excessive Heat Watch for northern Utah from noon to 8 p.m. The organization forecasted today’s high as 106°F, but the air outside proved to be warmer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are precautions one should take during a time of excessive heat. These include: