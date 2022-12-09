UPDATE

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A little girl is safe this evening after police say she was kidnapped.

Police say it all started when the child’s aunt was watching her. The say the aunt’s ex-boyfriend stabbed the aunt and took the four-year-old child. The child was found not far from where she was taken.

The suspect is still on the run.

If you have any information, please call police: 801-840-4000

ORIGINAL

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Unified Police Department is on scene of a domestic violence stabbing in Salt Lake County.

Officials tweeted about the incident, adding that a child was taken from the scene shortly after 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.