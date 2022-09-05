BRIGHTON, Utah (ABC4) – A hiker is suffering head trauma following a serious accident at Lake Catherine.

Unified Police told ABC4 that the woman was trekking through trails in the area when she took a 60-foot fall.

Though the hiker’s condition has not been disclosed, Unified Police have confirmed that she received traumatic head injuries as a result of the incident.

This is one of two serious hiking accidents that have been reported today, the other being a fatal 30-foot fall in Neffs Canyon.

Regarding these two incidents, Unified Police Detective Arlan Bennett says that when setting out for a hike, it is always necessary to be prepared for anything you may have to deal with.

This is an ongoing story and ABC4 will provide updates as more information becomes available.