SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) report that one person has been transported to the hospital in critical condition via ambulance, while two others were transported in serious condition.

SLCPD says that their crash team is responding to the scene at this time.

For the next several hours, 400 West will remain closed between 400 South and 500 South.

FRIDAY AUGUST 12, 2022 / 4:05 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – At least one person is injured after a crash in Salt Lake City Friday afternoon.

Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) says they are on the scene of a “critical injury” crash at 450 South 400 West.

SLCPD is asking residents to avoid the area as Salt Lake City Fire officials continue rescue operations.

