SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Officers are on scene of a fatal crash in West Valley Friday evening.

The crash occurred at 3500 South and approximately 2400 West, where a driver crashed into a vehicle, causing a chain reaction crash involving five vehicles in total. The driver who caused the crash is deceased, and the other parties have minor injuries.

Eastbound at 3500 South and 2200 – 2400 West is closed. Officers suggest avoiding the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon.