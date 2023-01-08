SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Pew Research Center study found that before the COVID-19 pandemic just 20% of people who could work from home actually worked remotely most or all the time.

However, with forced lockdowns, the pandemic required all but essential workers to travel to the office, allowing those who had never experienced working from home the chance to work remotely.

Since February 2022, about 60% of U.S. workers now work remotely, says a PEW survey.

“I love not having to commute [to work] because it saves money on gas and allows more time to do things at home,” Amber Bradbury, senior sales engineer, said. Bradbury started working remotely before the pandemic. She was given the option to work from home as a trial five years ago, and she liked it so much that she made it permanent.

Bradbury doesn’t think working remotely is for everyone since not every person has a work-from-home job.

“Also, some people are more extroverted and need interaction with other people. Although, even with introverts, I think the interaction is important so they don’t become so withdrawn from society and more anxious or depressed,” Bradbury said.

The medical journal The Lancet published an article about isolation, noting that even less than 10 days can have long-term psychological detriments, with the presence of up to 3 years later.

Jordan Cornia, a fraud analyst, worked from home during the beginning of the pandemic but disliked it.

“Coworkers are part of the workplace experience. Nobody wants to go to work, but everyone wants to see their friends! When you work from home, you miss out on the magic that makes a place more than a job,” Cornia said.

Cornia did admit that while he preferred working in the office, it didn’t make sense for everyone.

“Working from home makes sense for people who have a family and obligations outside of work, but I don’t have any of that. If I’m just working from home, then I’m sitting sad in my basement apartment,” Cornia said.

Bradbury agreed that working from home makes sense for those with families.

“[Working from home] was a lifesaver. Also, during the pandemic, it was very helpful to be working from home when [my kids] were doing schooling online and had issues that they needed help with,” Bradbury said.

Working from home is here to stay, but it isn’t for everyone. It’s all about finding where you belong and what works for you and workflow, said Bradbury.