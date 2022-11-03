WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – West Jordan Fire Department responded to a large house fire near 5700 West and Mirror Lake Drive around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.

A firefighter at the scene told ABC4 that the fire is mostly out for now, but there may still be a few hotspots over the next few hours. He added that the initial report came in saying there may have been an explosion or two, but the fire department did not witness any explosions upon arrival.

He confirmed there wasn’t anyone in the burning house after talking to the homeowner. No injuries were reported.

Red Cross will be contacted for the homeowner and their family members who are displaced by this fire.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.