Notification Lori Vallow Daybell was released from jail was a glitch

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4 News, East Idaho News) – A notification sent out through a crime victim notification line said Lori Daybell had been released from an Idaho jail, but officials now say that was a glitch.
The alert was sent around 4:40 p.m on Tuesday by VINELink, a system set up for crime victims and the community to be made aware of prisoners’ movements.
According to East Idaho News, the notification was sent to anyone who subscribed to those alerts on Lori Vallow Daybell. The notice said she had been released from custody, but jail staff was quick to confirm she was still in custody and it was only a glitch in the system.
Daybell is currently being detained at the Madison County Jail on a $1 million dollar bail.
On Tuesday, June 9th the remains of Daybell’s 17-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old son Joshua “J.J. Vallow were found on the property belonging to Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow Daybell’s husband.
Chad appeared in court Wednesday, June 10th. His bail was set at $1,000,000. During the hearing, Prosecutor Rob Wood said “the remains are children.”