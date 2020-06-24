Notification Lori Vallow Daybell was released from jail was a glitch

FILE – In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing, with her defense attorney, Edwina Elcox, right, in Rexburg, Idaho. The bodies of two children uncovered in rural Idaho are a boy and his big sister who have been missing since September, relatives said Wednesday, June 10, bringing a grim end to a search that captivated people worldwide. Authorities have not released the identities of the bodies discovered on the property of Chad Daybell, who married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, a few weeks after the kids were last seen. Both their mother and her husband are behind bars. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4 News, East Idaho News) – A notification sent out through a crime victim notification line said Lori Daybell had been released from an Idaho jail, but officials now say that was a glitch.

The alert was sent around 4:40 p.m on Tuesday by VINELink, a system set up for crime victims and the community to be made aware of prisoners’ movements.

According to East Idaho News, the notification was sent to anyone who subscribed to those alerts on Lori Vallow Daybell. The notice said she had been released from custody, but jail staff was quick to confirm she was still in custody and it was only a glitch in the system.

Daybell is currently being detained at the Madison County Jail on a $1 million dollar bail.

On Tuesday, June 9th the remains of Daybell’s 17-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old son Joshua “J.J. Vallow were found on the property belonging to Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow Daybell’s husband.

Chad appeared in court Wednesday, June 10th. His bail was set at $1,000,000. During the hearing, Prosecutor Rob Wood said “the remains are children.”