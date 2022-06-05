GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is facing a felony charge after allegedly causing intentional physical injuries to his one-year-old son.

Aaron Visser, 44, has been booked into the Tooele County Detention Center on a felony charge of aggravated child abuse.

Officers with the Grantsville Police Department (GPD) were dispatched to a residence located at 92 South Quirk Street on June 3 at 5:28 p.m. on reports of a one-year-old boy who appeared to be unconscious without a known cause.

According to police records, Visser reportedly initiated CPR while waiting for emergency personnel. Upon the arrival of first responders, life saving measures were taken and the child was transported to Mountain West Medical Center before being transferred to Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital by Lifeflight.

The affidavit states that photos which were documented by officers and then provided to investigators revealed multiple injuries sustained by the child. The photos allegedly showcased bruising on the child’s forehead and both of his feet, discolored eyes, abrasions on the child’s forehead, eyelids, eyebrows, a small cut between his fingers, and what “appears to be the form of a human bite mark” on the child’s right foot.

A detective positioned at Primary Children’s advised that after staff completed an assessment of the child, they found he suffered multiple internal injuries as well. According to police documents, these included a brain bleed, fractured rib which was in the stages of healing, a freshly fractured rib, and a bruise on one of the lungs, which was noted as not having been caused by the life saving measures that were taken.

In a police interview with three of the victim’s siblings, they disclosed that Visser is allegedly abusive towards the children, and was very upset on the day this incident occurred about being woken up by the victim and his twin brother, as well as receiving a request from the victim’s mother to bring her an item she needed at work.

The affidavit states that one of the victim’s siblings reported hearing a loud thud which was followed by sounds of the victim’s cries and Visser’s voice. Additionally, one of the victim’s siblings told officers that the victim is “constantly getting injured while inside the master bedroom with the father and that the father has told them that the victim constantly falls off of the bed,” along with information that “the father was overheard on the phone talking about the victim possibly being poisoned.”

In a police interview with Visser, he allegedly continually denied knowing any cause of the victim’s injuries and made multiple statements about the siblings being rough with the victim and the “victim having fallen on his own while walking.”

Visser then confessed to officers that he allegedly had been playing a game where he threw the victim on his bed, though he had “misjudged” and the victim had “bounced head over end of the bed and hit the ground.”

Police records note that Visser offered multiple explanations for the victim’s injuries, none of which appeared consistent to officers.

According to law enforcement, “the victim’s injuries were both new and preexisting, which shows a pattern of extensive injuries the victim has received on multiple different occasions.”

Court documents state that the hospital staff is not expecting the child to survive and that the investigation will include homicide based on this information.

Visser has since been booked into the Tooele County Detention Center on the charge previously stated. This case is an ongoing investigation.