BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – NASA is one step closer to sending astronauts back to the moon and Utah is playing a part in making sure that astronomical goal is accomplished.

The sonic boom of rocket engines firing echoed across the hills early Tuesday afternoon. It was a test of equipment that will eventually make its way down to Florida and then to outer space.

The test was performed by Northrop Grumman Corporation and Lockheed Martin in Box Elder County about 20 minutes northwest of Corinne, UT. It was the final full-scale ground test of the abort motor for NASA’s Orion spacecraft Launch Abort System (LAS) at Northrop Grumman’s Promontory test facility.

“The (tests) ones where you’re making fire and seeing things burn, you never get tired of those,” Erik Gross said. Gross is the chief engineer of the LAS abort motor. His excitement after the motor’s test was evident through his smile and energy as he spoke. He added, “As far as this test goes, it was the third and final in a qualification series. It performed perfectly and we don’t expect to do another one.”

The motor was secured in a structure that looked similar to a square water tank. When the countdown reached zero, large flames shot out of the top of the structure to create a bright, golden crown. After a second, a sonic boom raced across the high desert floor making one’s heart nearly stop. According to Northrop Grumman, “Approximately 250 measurement channels assessed the abort motor as the four exhaust nozzles pointing skyward produced nearly 400,000 pounds of thrust over its two-second firing time.”

“This is a little tough for us because this is the only time, we get to see it operate,” Gross explained. “We don’t hope to see it operate during flight, right, because that means we’ve had a bad day.”

Gross and all those involved in the project do not want to see this motor run again because the 17-foot-tall abort motor is one of three motors comprising the LAS that sits atop the Orion spacecraft aboard NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and is designed to increase astronaut safety on the pad and through the initial ascent.

In 2024, the motor will be used on the Orion spacecraft for NASA’s Artemis II Mission. This will be the first flight of this type of spacecraft that will have a crew aboard. It is the program NASA is using to get astronauts back to the moon.

According to Jim Geffre, with the Orion program at NASA, if something bad happens during the launch of the Orion spacecraft “it will fire the motors and take all the necessary action for the LAS to pull the crew module away to safety.”

The engineers at the final test believe it was a success. “We’ll go back and look at some of this pressure data and thrust data here real soon in the next little while and confirm that,” Gross explained. “But everything so far from watching it live looks great.”

“The sights and sounds were amazing,” Geffre added. “It was a very impressive test here and it’s proven that our abort motor is fully qualified for crew flight.”