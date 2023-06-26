OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Residents in Ogden and the surrounding area are experiencing an Xfinity service outage after a dump truck collision.

According to a press release by Comcast, the Xfinity service outage was caused when one of their cable lines was damaged by a dump truck hitting some of their infrastructure as it was exiting a construction site.

Courtesy of Comcast Utah

They released the following statement:

“We know any time without service is frustrating and apologize for any inconvenience this is causing in the area. Our crews are on site and are working as quickly as possible to repair the damage and restore services,” Tim Brown CEO of Candid Communications stated on behalf of Comcast.

Brown said they reached out via text to impacted customers who are signed up to receive text notifications.

Other customers can check their Xfinity App for updates or call 1-800-XFINITY for updates.