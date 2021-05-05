‘Working hard to serve people’: City resources help Odgen businesses stay afloat

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden City business owners utilize city resources to grow.

Kym Buttschardt has been an Ogden city business owner for around 30 years.

She now owns Roosters, Roosters B Street, Rooster Layton, and the Union Grill.

Buttschardt tells ABC4 she was young when she decided to open a business in downtown Ogden. She says back then, the city was in a state of “disrepair.”

In the last 15 years the Ogden City Business Development Team has really “stepped it up.” Buttschardt says she feels the city wanted to get things going, but didn’t have any programs to tap into at that time.

Over the years, the city has improved and focused their efforts to “revitalize the downtown.”

With resources put in place by the Ogden City Business Information Center, small businesses including her own have seen great success, Buttschardt shares with ABC4.

The resources put in place “help business owners navigate the complexity” of owning a business, Buttschardt adds. She says they “help the average business owner have a resource so they don’t have to figure everything out.” Buttschardt says the overall city has greatly improved because of these valuable resources.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Buttschardt says everyone has “rolled up their sleeves” to help business owners understand what is out there. “It has been critical,” she adds.

They have utilized all their resources to show how business and residents can help.

She says in Ogden, business owners “really do operate together, we support each other.”

Resources can make or break a company. Buttschardt says even during the pandemic, the Odgen City Cares program has saved two of her downtown restaurants.

Buttschardt says not only did the programs help her business sustain, but they also it expand and move to a bigger location. Throughout the process, Buttschardt says she has “always felt respected and supported by the city.”

“These specific resources and support from the city help business owners focus on running the best business they can and growing their business to benefit their community,” Buttschardt shares with ABC4.

Buttschardt says the city of Ogden is an “authentic and hard working town with a good soul. We’re a town that shows up.”

Sara Stoffers, manager of the Business Information Center for Ogden, says she loves her job because she gets to help community-run businesses grow.

“My job is rewarding because I get to encourage people to implement their ideas and make their dreams come true,” Stoffers tells ABC4. “I cultivate resources and products being produced by the private and public sectors to redistribute to businesses in need.”

Stoffers says she is a matchmaker. She gets to listen to entrepreneurial visions, plans, and needs and create an atmosphere of unique optimism that cannot be replicated.

“Running a business requires dedication, determination, and grit. Managing the Ogden City Business Information Center and the city’s small business lending programs is incredibly rewarding because I work with my community to make it a better place.”

Stoffers says Ogden’s small businesses are critical to the economic health of the community and even the county. “We are working hard to serve people.”

Owning and operating a business can be challenging. Businesses in Ogden like the ones Buttschardt owns are able to use city programs to help them sustain and expand.

Stoffers says Ogden City recognized these challenges and created a solution.

Over the past 20 years, Ogden City has worked to create their small business loan programs, administered through the city’s Business Information Center (BIC).

“Using a portion of the city’s Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), Ogden City created a business loan program to create jobs, opportunities, and revitalize our city. Consequently, over 300 local small businesses have since received direct Ogden City financing to grow their businesses. To combat the adverse effects of COVID-19, Ogden City augmented its upcoming annual CDBG business financing programs budget by approximately 100% to $1.8 million, available to businesses located in Ogden City,” Stoffers shares.

Seeing business be able to grow through city resources is inspiring, Stoffers shares.

“Most people desire their community to be a better place, but participating in creating and administering city financing programs that align communal need with access to capital is incredibly rewarding.” Stoffers encourages Ogden businesses struggling to find the capital or resources they need to grow or stabilize their business to contact the Ogden City Business Information Center at ogdenbic.com.