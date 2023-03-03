WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) — An officer from the Woods Cross Police Department has been arrested following a domestic violence incident on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Austin James Strong, 33, was arrested on charges including third-degree aggravated assault and criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor.

According to the affidavit, Syracuse Police were called out to a domestic violence situation on Saturday in which the victim said they had an argument with Strong, and he choked them with his hands. The victim reportedly told police Strong choked them for at least 15 seconds, and they got dizzy.

Officers were able to confirm there were marks on the victim’s neck consistent with being choked.

When the victim tried to leave the residence, Strong allegedly grabbed the backpack they were wearing and threw them down on the floor.

In an interview with law enforcement, Strong said the two got into an argument but did not recall putting his hands on the victim, according to the affidavit.

The victim also reportedly informed authorities that Strong punched a dresser. Officers were able to verify there was damage done to the dresser, the probable cause document stated. Strong allegedly said he hit the top of the dresser because he did not understand what the victim was saying at the time.

Officers reportedly found a backpack lying in the center of the living room with the straps facing up, which matched what the victim said.

Strong has been booked into the Davis County Jail on charges previously stated.