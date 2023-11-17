CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A woman was pronounced dead after being submerged in her car for around 30 minutes on Thursday following a power pole crash, which caused her car to roll off an embankment into an irrigation canal, according to the Utah Dept. of Public Safety.

On Nov. 16, at around 2:37 p.m., a green Toyota RAV4 was heading eastbound on SR-218 near milepost 4.

Officials said that for an unknown reason, the Toyota drifted off the road to the right, continuing down the embankment before hitting a power pole. The vehicle reportedly hit the power pole with enough force that it snapped in half.

Upon hitting the power pole, the car flipped and came to a rest upside down, facing westbound, in an irrigation canal. The canal had between two to three feet of water in it, according to a release.

The Toyota reportedly became partially submerged, and a witness called 911 immediately.

Officials said the driver, a 54-year-old woman, remained in the submerged car for around 30 minutes before authorities were able to raise the vehicle enough to gain access to her.

She was reportedly the only individual inside, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“To this point it is unknown what caused her to exit the roadway,” DPS officials said.

Power lines and communication lines were low-hanging as a result of the crash. Rocky Mountain Power has reportedly replaced the pole that was struck.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time.