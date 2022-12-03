UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The woman who was killed in a fatal rollover crash in Uintah County Monday, Nov. 28 has been identified.

Shandi Perry, 43, out of Jensen, died in a crash that the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) says happened just before 8 p.m. on SR-40 near mile marker 138.

DPS states Perry was traveling east on SR-40 in a 2011 Dodge 2500 pickup truck while the weather conditions were “snowing with blowing winds and iced-over roads.”

Near milepost 138, Perry reportedly lost control, ran off the road to the right, and overturned multiple times. She was ejected from the vehicle, and the passenger, a 47-year-old man, was pinned.

Perry and the passenger were taken to the hospital via ambulance, where Perry died from her injuries a short time later, DPS states. Both occupants “appeared to be wearing their seatbelts,” and no impairment is suspected.

No further information is available at this time.