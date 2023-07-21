TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) — A woman was killed after a rollover crash on I-15 near Tremonton on Thursday night.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told ABC4 the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-15, near milepost 379. A woman, 73, driving a silver Mitsubishi Raider entered a “big curve” on the road.

“For an unknown reason, the vehicle made an abrupt turn to the right, causing the vehicle to cross from lane one, over lane two and the emergency lane and off the roadway going sideways,” Roden said.

The woman’s car went down the embankment and crashed into a Department of Transportation fence and hit an irrigation ditch. The car made another roll and came to a rest on its driver’s side. After a police investigation, police believe when the vehicle hit the irrigation ditch, it was on its driver’s side as well.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Roden told ABC4 the woman, who was wearing her seatbelt, was partially ejected from the car and died on the scene.

No other details, including the woman’s identity, have been made public at this time.