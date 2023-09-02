A photo of Mount Ogden in Weber County, Utah on April 6, 2022 (image courtesy of Snowbasin Resort)

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A woman was life-flighted after falling approximately 20 feet off of a ledge on Mount Ogden, according to Sgt. Endsley of the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was reportedly hiking near Snowbasin and an antenna tower when she fell.

She sustained serious injuries, including a head injury, a potential broken arm, and lacerations with heavy bleeding, according to Sgt. Endsley.

Others were reportedly hiking near her at the time and were able to provide first aid until medical personnel arrived and took over.

Sgt. Endsley said that dispatch, firefighters, and Life Flight arrived at the scene. Life Flight took her to a hospital, where she is reportedly expected to recover.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.