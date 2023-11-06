LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A 58-year-old woman died Monday, Nov. 6, after being struck by a pickup truck in northern Utah.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the collision happened around 5:35 p.m. on 1400 North around 750 East in Logan.

Emergency crews brought the woman to a hospital for treatment, but she died shortly after. Her death marks the 34th auto-pedestrian fatality in Utah this year.

According to troopers, the woman had been jogging before the crash. Troopers are still investigating what exactly led to the collision.

Following the crash, the eastbound lanes of 1400 North were briefly closed. They have since reopened.

Over the last several weeks, there have been multiple fatal and serious crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists on Utah roads.

Safety officials have repeatedly urged drivers to be cautious, especially in low-light hours.