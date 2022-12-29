OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — A woman has been charged on Thursday, Dec. 29, after she allegedly killed a man by hitting him in the head with a weapon.

Emily Francis Drake, 38, is charged at the Second Judicial District Court in Weber County with first-degree murder and a Class A misdemeanor of transfer, possession or use of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

Police noted in the probable cause document that Drake is homeless and has existing National Crime Information Center records in Nevada.

On Oct. 5, officers from the Ogden City Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance. The 911 caller informed police that their friend had been missing for a few days, so they went to his house only to find a large amount of blood upon arrival.

Officers found a man deceased in the house with apparent blunt force injuries to his head. His death is ultimately determined to be a homicide.

According to the charging document, DNA collected from the suspected murder weapon was a match for Drake. Police say Drake was arrested for unrelated offenses that occurred near the time the murder had taken place, and she was still in custody at Weber County Jail at the time of the DNA match.

Officials also found the victim’s blood on the clothes she was wearing, charging document say. Drake admitted to killing the victim by hitting him in the head in an interview with investigators.

She is booked into the Weber County Jail for charges previously stated.