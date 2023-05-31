Young woman coughing into elbow while lying down on sofa in the living room.

CACHE VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) — A whooping cough outbreak has been detected in the south end of Cache Valley, according to the Bear River Health Department.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that whooping cough, also known as pertussis, usually develops within five to 10 days after an individual comes into contact with the bacteria called Bordetella pertussis.

Early symptoms of the disease can last up to two weeks and usually include runny nose, low-grade fever, mild cough as well as apnea and cyanosis in babies and young children. In later stages, individuals with whooping cough may develop “rapid, violent and uncontrolled” coughing fits. These fits usually last one to six weeks but may last up to 10 weeks, according to CDC.

“Anyone can get whooping cough, but it can be very dangerous for babies and people with certain health conditions that may be worse with whooping cough,” Bear River Health Department stated. “Family members with whooping cough, especially siblings and parents, can spread pertussis to babies.”

There are two vaccines that could help prevent whooping cough — DTaP and Tdap. Read more about the vaccinations and recommendations for babies and adults on CDC’s website.