WEST POINT, Utah (ABC4) — West Point Junior High School in Davis County was evacuated this afternoon due to a bomb threat, according to Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say a bomb threat was received via voicemail message to the junior high school this afternoon, Aug. 31. According to authorities, students were released at their normal dismissal time of 3 p.m. and went home by their usual methods, such as the bus or parent pick up.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

No further information has been released at this time regarding the threat or how the school plans to proceed.

This is a developing story, we will provide additional information as it becomes available.