The West Nile virus has been found in a mosquito pool in Davis County. (Adobe Stock/Mycteria)

SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) — Utah officials have detected the West Nile virus in a mosquito pool in Syracuse, according to the Davis Mosquito Abatement District.

Officials announced Monday, June 17 that a mosquito pool tested positive for the virus on July 11. They said finding West Nile in a pool “is often the first indication that the virus is circulating in the community.”

While 8 out of 10 people infected with West Nile do not develop symptoms, the Center for Disease Control says there are minor symptoms for some and more serious ones for others.

Some of the more minor symptoms include fever, headaches, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or a rash. The more serious symptoms which only occur in 1 of 150 infected people are inflammation of the brain, meningitis, paralysis, or even death on rare occasions.

Up to this point, there have not been any West Nile cases reported in Utah. Arizona has the most reported cases this year with 25 total, according to the CDC. There have been 36 total reported cases in the United States this year.

The Davis Mosquito Abatement District recommends using insect repellent, emptying all water-holding containers, wearing long sleeves and light-colored clothing, and avoiding outdoor activity from dusk to dawn as preventative measures.