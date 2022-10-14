WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — A West Jordan family is without a place to live this morning after a fire broke out in their home near the intersection of 7000 South and 2400 West.

West Jordan Fire Department Battalion Chief Kris Maxfield told ABC4 the fire broke out around 4:30 a.m., and within 15 minutes, crews were on the scene and the fire was extinguished. While there were initial reports of a person still within the home, Maxfield said responders did not find anyone inside. Officials confirmed that two people got out of the home safely.

No injuries have been reported, though Maxfield estimated the damage to the home at around $75,000 in fire and smoke damages.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, said Maxfield, though investigators will remain on the scene throughout the morning gathering information.