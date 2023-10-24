SOUTH WEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A 38-year-old man was impaled by an 18-to 24-inch long concrete form stake while working on a home project in his backyard Tuesday evening, according to the South Weber Fire Department.

Officials say the man was standing on a ladder in his backyard in South Weber around 6 p.m. when he misstepped and fell roughly 8 feet to the ground. He reportedly landed on a concrete form stake which impaled him, according to officials. The stake was roughly 18-to 24-inches long and 3/4 quarters to 1-inch in diameter.

Crews responded to the call and transported him to the hospital. He is currently in stable condition.