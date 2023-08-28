WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Weber High School Principal Chris Earnest has been placed on administrative leave following a district investigation, according to Lane Findlay, a Weber School District representative.

Officials are reportedly looking into complaints regarding Earnest’s performance in her duties as principal.

The decision to place Earnest on leave was made to ensure “a thorough and unbiased examination of recent events at the school,” according to Findlay. The decision was reportedly made in accordance with district policies and procedures.

Ryan Kachold, the assistant principal, will step up as acting principal to “ensure the continued smooth operation of the school,” according to Findlay.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Findlay said that Kachold is well-acquainted with the school’s operations and has the full support of the school district’s administration.

“We have full confidence in Ryan Kachold’s leadership and dedication to the well-being of our students and staff,” Findlay said.

In a letter to parents, Finlay explained that educators and administrators will be working diligently to ensure high standards of education during this school year.

Additionally, Findlay said the school district appreciates the community’s understanding and cooperation in respecting the privacy of all parties involved.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, further details will be shared as appropriate in due course,” Findlay said.

Since this is an active investigation and no determination has been made, the district is not releasing additional information at this time.