PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (ABC4) — The Weber High School principal who was under investigation over allegedly mishandling an internal investigation at the school has announced her retirement effective immediately, according to the Weber School District.

Principal Chris Earnest was placed on administrative leave at the end of August as the school district looked into her handling of an internal investigation regarding the school’s football program. According to allegations, Earnest had mishandled her investigation into the school’s coaching staff who had allegedly poached and recruited players from the Davis School District.

Weber School District confirmed the administrative leave was “standard procedure” pending the investigation.

School District spokesperson Lane Findlay said the investigation into the allegations against Earnest took “longer than the district would have liked,” but it was necessary to follow through with every complaint the district received.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Anything less than following through with reports would have resulted in an incomplete investigation,” said Findlay. “Consequently, the investigation did take time, and the district recognizes the stress this has placed on Ms. Earnest.”

During the course of the School District’s investigation, Earnest decided to retire from her role as the Weber High School Principal, ending the investigation. Findlay confirmed in a press release that Earnest’s decision to retire came as the investigation drew to a close. Due to her sudden retirement, Findlay said there is nothing further for the district to do regarding the investigation or any potential consequences, if any.

Earnest worked in the Weber School District for over 30 years and has reportedly earned retirement benefits as a result.

“The district wishes to thank Ms. Earnest for her 31 years of dedicated service as a teacher and school administrator in Weber School District,” Findlay said.

Weber School District will now focus on filling the vacancy left by Earnest’s retirement saying pending administrative changes are expected to take place at the school over the next couple of weeks.