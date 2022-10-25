PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (ABC4) – A fire that was prompted by exploding propane tanks engulfed a large horse tack building and corral lodging animals on Highway 89 in Pleasant View Tuesday morning.

Weber Fire District (WFD) reports that all humans and animals were able to be evacuated and no injuries were sustained by civilians or firefighters, though a dog was injured but is expected to survive.

Courtesy of Weber Fire District

Courtesy of Weber Fire District

Courtesy of Weber Fire District

In order to gain control and extinguish the fire, crews reportedly required more than 1,000 feet of hose to deliver water to the building.

Several fire crews responded to this blaze, including WFD, North View Fire District, Ogden City Fire, Roy City Fire and Riverdale City Fire.