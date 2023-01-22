ROY, Utah (ABC4) — A Roy man has been arrested facing murder and obstruction of justice charges after allegedly telling police he killed his wife upon her request, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Detectives from the Roy City Police Department arrested Dave Meyer, 69-years-old, after police dispatch notes indicated that he may have murdered his wife. The police then searched his apartment finding the body of a woman identified as his wife, the affidavit said.

After being read his Miranda rights, Meyer told police his wife had been in pain for 11 years following a car accident that caused nerve damage in her back. He then reportedly admitted to killing his wife earlier that week saying she had asked him repeatedly to do so in order to end her pain, the document said.

Meyer reportedly told police he was rubbing his wife’s back one night when he saw his gun on the dresser of the bed. While rubbing her back with one hand, he allegedly shot her in the head with the other. He then told police he left her body in the room for a few days without reporting it, according to the affidavit. While he was uncertain exactly which day the incident took place, officials believe it was on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Meyer further admitted in his interview with police that he and his wife had smoked marijuana every night for 10 years, however, officials say that neither individual had a medical marijuana card. Due to his marijuana usage, he is considered a restricted person and is not legally allowed to own a weapon.

Meyer is facing charges of murder, obstruction of justice for failing to report the incident sooner and two counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

Meyer was booked in the Weber County Jail on Jan. 21.