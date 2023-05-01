Last updated: May 1, 2023 / 09:08 PM MDT

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Multiple Weber County rescue agencies are currently searching for a person believed to have fallen into the Weber River Monday evening.

Weber Fire District Deputy Chief David Reed says dispatch received three or more 911 calls at about 5:40 p.m. reporting that they saw someone in the Weber River screaming for help.

The person is believed to be a woman in her 20s, authorities said. Weber County has three water rescue teams stationed in Riverdale, Ogden, and Weber Fire, according to Reed. All three stations have deployed rescue teams for this operation.

Several drones have been deployed to search for the missing woman as well.

“We don’t give up yet,” Reed said. “We’re gonna give that all-out effort until we know for sure either way.”

The water in the river today is cold, dangerous and fast, Reed said. Everyone is advised to stay away from swift waters as cities across the state declare a local flood emergency.

The Weber River stretches 125 miles long in northern Utah. It begins in the Uinta Mountains and goes into the Great Salt Lake.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as they become available.