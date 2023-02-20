HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Weber County Sheriff’s Office took a man into custody after he allegedly fired “several shots” from an airsoft gun at another car on the road over the weekend.

Police say Brady Walker, 21, pointed the airsoft gun at another car driven that had two people in it just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. The victims reported several shots being fired and that the gun Walker used looked real.

Deputies found Walker’s car about a block away from where the incident took place parked in the driveway of a home. According to the booking affidavit, police detained the people inside the home, and noted that Walker was found with an airsoft gun holstered on his hip.

Walker allegedly admitted to police that he pointed the airsoft gun at the victim’s vehicle, but that he had accidentally pulled the trigger. Walker told police the gun has a light trigger, according to the affidavit.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police took Walker into custody on two third-degree felony charges of aggravated assault. No one was injured in the incident.