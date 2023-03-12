SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The man who died from being buried in an avalanche in Weber Canyon on Thursday has been identified as Ryan Barr from San Diego, California, according to Summit County Sheriff.

Ryan Barr, 46, was caught in a large avalanche on Mar. 9 triggered by a group of guided skiers in the Upper Weber Canyon backcountry. Two individuals were buried by the avalanche and discovered by authorities in a search following the incident.

The first man was found and flown out of the area to a hospital. Barr was found deeper under the snow and was not breathing when uncovered. Authorities attempted life-saving measures, however, he died at the scene.

Barr’s family described him as a “devoted” husband and father in a “close-knit” family. They also wrote that “he will be remembered for his big personality, kindness, and ability to light up a room.” Barr is survived by his wife, Caroline, and his daughter, Anna.

Ryan Barr stands with his wife and daughter. Barr was killed in an avalanche in Weber County Mar. 9. (Courtesy of the Barr family via Summit County Sheriff)

Ryan Barr stands with his daughter. Barr was killed in an avalanche in Weber County Mar. 9. (Courtesy of the Barr family via Summit County Sheriff)

The family’s full statement is below:

“Ryan was a devoted husband, father, son, and brother. He was part of a close-knit family, who loved nothing more than to spend family vacations and celebrate birthdays and holidays together. Ryan was loved by all and will be remembered for his big personality, kindness, and ability to light up a room. He worked in commercial real estate and loved skiing, surfing and cooking. He lived life to the fullest and was taken too soon. His wife, Caroline, and young daughter, Anna, will miss him dearly.”

The avalanche was categorized as a hard slab avalanche by the Utah Avalanche Center. A hard slab avalanche is the most dangerous kind of avalanche as the solid slab of snow can reach a high speed quickly. Hard slab avalanches are responsible for over 90% of avalanche deaths, according to WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF.