OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber and Ogden school districts announced they would be implementing a two-hour delay to the start of the school day on Monday, Feb. 27.

Box Elder school district moved to a virtual day, after previously announcing a two-hour delay.

All three school districts say heavy snow and hazardous travel conditions are the reasoning behind the delay and cancellation of in-person classes.

School buses will also run on a two-hour delay, so students who need the bus to get to campus will still be able to use one. Classes for the three school districts will also end on time.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we want to err on the side of safety for our students and employees,” said Weber School District in a release. “During adverse weather conditions, we trust parents to make attendance decisions for their children based on their specific ability to get to school safely.”

Overnight Monday, Utah’s latest winter storm moved into the state. Winter Weather Advisories went into effect for much of the northern part of the state on Sunday night, with Winter Storm Warnings in effect for Utah’s northern mountains.