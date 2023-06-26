TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — Utah Highway Patrol arrested a woman Saturday for a DUI after witnesses saw her swerving in the road. The incident was caught on camera.

Ruth Mary Young, 64, was arrested for driving under the influence (her second offense within 10 years), reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of an altered or forged medical prescription.

On Saturday night, June 24, a Utah couple was driving home from Wendover when the car in front of them, driven by Young, started swerving all over the road. They recorded the incident, which you can view above, including when UHP pulled the driver over.

“What could’ve been tragic, had a solid ending with UHP pulling the vehicle in front of us over,” the witness told ABC4.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Around 11:45 p.m., UHP pulled Young over. She was reportedly driving on I-80 eastbound near Delle in a Toyota Camry and was serving and unable to maintain her speed. The arrest record states she was driving at 30 mph up to 90 mph in an 80 mph zone. She also reportedly collided with the cable barrier once.

When UHP pulled her over, her eyes were red, her speech was slow, slurred, and she mostly mumbled when responding, the arrest report states. She admitted to buying marijuana and taking a few hits about an hour before driving. According to the arrest record, Young kept forgetting conversations she had with police.

When authorities conducted a search of the vehicle, they found a bag of Neon Moon marijuana flower, a set of matches, two cylinders of Bluebird pre-rolled joints, and an expired medical marijuana card.

Authorities also located Trazodone Hydrochloride inside a prescription bill labeled for Quetiapine Fumarate. Both are listed on Drugs. com as anti-depressants that have side effects of making the user tired, and warn of the use of heavy machinery when under the influence. Police are waiting for the results of the blood draw chemical test for more conclusive results.

Young was booked into the Tooele County Jail where she will await charges and the possibility of bail.