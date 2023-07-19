VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) — Vernal Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who reportedly stole a car.

Recently, Vernal Police took a report of a stolen red 2010 Polaris RZR. Authorities say the vehicle was taken near the Vernal Christian Academy.

“We are asking the public’s help in identifying an individual who was caught on video surveillance who is connected to this crime,” police stated.

If you have any information relating to this investigation, please contact Vernal Police at 435-789-5835 or the non-emergency dispatch number at 435-789-4222.

No further information is available at this time.