WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Utah Highway Patrol arrested a man on Tuesday, June 13, who evaded police on a motorcycle at nearly 140 mph three weeks prior.

Richard Goulet, 42, of Magna, was arrested for failure to stop at the command of police (third-degree felony) and not having a plate on his motorcycle (infraction).

On May 21, UHP Troopers were working speed enforcement on SR-167, Trapper’s Loop, in Weber Co. Troopers reportedly attempted to stop a northbound blue and white-trimmed BMW S1000RR for speeding in excess of 100 mph.

“The motorcycle increased its speed and fled from troopers,” the release states. The rider then reportedly made a U-turn and headed southbound toward the mouth of the canyon before accelerating, weaving around cars, and riding into oncoming lanes (even as vehicles were approaching) to illegally pass other cars.

A Utah Dept. of Public Safety helicopter overhead clocked the motorcycle going 138 mph, according to a release.

Authorities say the rider continued onto I-84, then headed southbound on I-15 into Davis Co. The helicopter followed the motorcycle as it sped at over 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic and splitting cars, the release states.

The rider then continued onto I-80 and headed westbound towards Tooele before exiting at SR-201 and going eastbound. At this point, the helicopter lost sight of the motorcycle near Lake Park and Day Burry off 5600 West, authorities say.

“UHP Troopers referred the case to the State Bureau of Investigation. Agents used multiple investigative resources to help identify the rider,” the release states.

Goulet was arrested three weeks later and booked into Weber Co. Jail on the charges previously stated. Additional charges may be considered as the incident is still under investigation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“UHP wishes to thank the public for tips and assistance in identifying Goulet, leading to his arrest,” the release states.

No further information is available at this time.